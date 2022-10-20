Wausau’s Hagar House to help single mothers in crisis

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Applications are now being taken for the Hagar House in Wausau. It’s a safe place for single moms in crisis and their kids to live, learn life skills and get back on their feet.

Planning for the Hagar House started two years ago, but Executive Director Jessica Bretl recognized the need about nine years ago when her life took a turn.

“I became a single mom myself, and it was very unexpected, and so kind of thrust into a life and a world that I didn’t really know existed until I was the one walking it,” Bretl said.

Bretl got to know other single moms with similar issues but no place to turn to.

“I didn’t necessarily have a degree to fall back on, and I didn’t have any family in the area to turn to, and so my resources and options in the area were very limited,” she said.

Bretl met bookkeeper Rebecca Kats around that time. Kats had a couple of years’ experience being a single parent herself.

“I can understand the struggles of someone in that situation,” Kats said.

She’s an example of the type of staff they were looking for.

“Character, commitment, and just the way they can interact with these moms, which is sensitive, tender subject,” Bretl said.

They’re hoping to move the first residents in by November 1. The house can accommodate six families and up to 22 people.

“I’m just so excited to see these rooms filled and for people to just experience respite and growth in their life,” Kats said.

Counseling and other services will be sourced from outside the house. That allows them to accept applicants with a range of circumstances.

“We would accept an application from any mom in any situation. Whatever brings her to crisis, we want her to apply,” Bretl said.

They’ll offer life skills workshops on topics like employment and budgeting and welcome non-residents to benefit from those too.

“Our hope is to be able to be a resource for people beyond residency, or even after residency,” Bretl said.

The Hagar House is a privately funded non-profit that gets its operating money from foundations, churches, families and fundraising events.

Click here to fill out an application for the Hagar House.

