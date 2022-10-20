News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Students attend mock political convention at NTC

The mission is to create lifelong, informed voters among today’s youth.
The event was offered by 'Kids Voting', a non-partisan, non-profit organization
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Students from across Marathon County are working on their political strength thanks to a mock convention and debate in Wausau.

On Wednesday, 315 high school and jr. high students participated in a Mock Democratic and Republican Presidential Nominating Conventions. The event was hosted by Kids Voting of Wisconsin/Marathon County and held on the Northcentral Technical College campus. The goal of the event was to help students learn about the responsibilities of citizenship and stimulate political awareness.

“It’s a very good thing for the kids because it gives them a chance to get active in their civic community. It gives them an idea of what it will be like to vote. Me being 17, I’m going to be going (voting) next year and it gives me perspective about how it’s going to be,” explained David Sklow Senior at Wausau East High School.

Students from Wausau East, DC Everest Junior High, and Newman Catholic High School had the opportunity to discuss and vote on their party platforms, run for their party’s nomination for Governor, observe a debate among the candidates moderated by local community members, and choose their party’s Nominee.

“We’ve oftentimes been influenced by our parents, teachers, and peers to think about certain things a certain way and I think this gives students a chance to talk about the things that are most important to them.,” Logan Fike Senior at Wausau East High School.

Kids Voting of Wisconsin/Marathon County is a non-partisan, non-profit organization that collaborates with educators, parents, community leaders, civic organizations, elected officials, and election boards to create civic skill-building opportunities for Marathon County students in grades K – 12.

For more information about Kids Voting of Wisconsin click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Footlocker distribution center in Wausau
Foot Locker to layoff 210 at Wausau distribution facility, will close in 2023
Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain
9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams
4 Arrested
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
water
Good Samaritans credited with saving men whose boat capsized in Stevens Point
death investigation
Wood County Sheriff’s Department investigating elderly man’s death

Latest News

Marathon County was one of the distribution sites
Nine people sentenced for drug trafficking
Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point.
Sentry Insurance hosts Informational Technology job fair
Stevens point light post sculpture on Green Circle trail in Pfiffner park
Stevens Point expanding art project on Green Circle trail
Skye-Bleu Evans-Cowley
“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says