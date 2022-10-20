Students attend mock political convention at NTC

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Students from across Marathon County are working on their political strength thanks to a mock convention and debate in Wausau.

On Wednesday, 315 high school and jr. high students participated in a Mock Democratic and Republican Presidential Nominating Conventions. The event was hosted by Kids Voting of Wisconsin/Marathon County and held on the Northcentral Technical College campus. The goal of the event was to help students learn about the responsibilities of citizenship and stimulate political awareness.

“It’s a very good thing for the kids because it gives them a chance to get active in their civic community. It gives them an idea of what it will be like to vote. Me being 17, I’m going to be going (voting) next year and it gives me perspective about how it’s going to be,” explained David Sklow Senior at Wausau East High School.

Students from Wausau East, DC Everest Junior High, and Newman Catholic High School had the opportunity to discuss and vote on their party platforms, run for their party’s nomination for Governor, observe a debate among the candidates moderated by local community members, and choose their party’s Nominee.

“We’ve oftentimes been influenced by our parents, teachers, and peers to think about certain things a certain way and I think this gives students a chance to talk about the things that are most important to them.,” Logan Fike Senior at Wausau East High School.

Kids Voting of Wisconsin/Marathon County is a non-partisan, non-profit organization that collaborates with educators, parents, community leaders, civic organizations, elected officials, and election boards to create civic skill-building opportunities for Marathon County students in grades K – 12.

