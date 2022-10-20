Stevens Point expanding art project on Green Circle trail

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point is planning to add another light post sculpture to the Green Circle trail at Pfiffner Park.

The first piece was installed in 2021 after Stevens Point won the mayoral art challenge against Wausau and Rhinelander. The winning mayor received funds to create an art project of their choice. With the winning money, Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza called on a friend to create a fun and unique design using a historic light pole.

“I have a friend, Andy Vollert, who is a fabricator. He cut it up into pieces and he made a person out of the light pole, giving it arms. And the first one has an umbrella holding over it and we put a bench underneath it. This one is the next in the series, we’ve asked people, citizens, to give us their ideas,” said Mayor Wiza.

Next year’s new light post sculpture will be called ‘fish on.’ The city expects it to be installed in spring 2023.

