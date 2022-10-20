“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of Skyé-Bleu Evans-Cowley is sharing more photos of the 5-year-old kindergartner who was shot and killed in Green Bay Monday evening.

Skye-Bleu Evans-Cowley (Photos provided)

They include a picture of Skyé-Bleu in the Supergirl costume she was excited to wear on October 31. But now, instead of planning her daughter’s trick-or-treating route, Lakayla Evans is planning her daughter’s funeral.

“My baby, my strength, my strength’s gone, She was my fight. She was my everything, like, what I got my baby. I want justice for my baby. I got questions. I got more questions than answers,” Evans said.

As we’ve been reporting, police responded to a report of a shooting victim at an apartment on the 1600-block of Amy St. The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

A memorial of balloons, stuffed animals and candles is growing outside her home.

“I’m never gonna wake up to her next to me, holding me,” Evans said.

Skyé-Bleu just started kindergarten. She loved to read among other (more important) classes.

“You ask her, ‘How was school?’ ‘It was good.’ Like, everything was your favorite part. ‘I liked the lunch. I like lunch.’”

An energetic little girl wise beyond her years.

“It’s like she’s been here before, like she had a little ol’ soul,” Evans said. “I could be upset. She’d be like, ‘Mommy.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ ‘I love you.’ Like my whole mood changed.”

Evans says she lost her mom and sister and told Skyé-Bleu that every time she sees a star it’s her grandma and aunt. “That was my best buddy looking at light.”

Now every time she sees the sun, she knows Skyé-Bleu is here, too.

“I’m a spiritual person,” Evans said. “When the sun is shining or I’m in a bad mood, even if they got my mom and my sister I’d notice when she started getting sad it sort of started shining. That’s her. She’s still with us here, spirit. She’s just not here physically.”

Tea lights that once shone brightly for Skyé-Bleu at a vigil Tuesday night remained on the sidewalk, a reminder of the bright light taken too soon.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Evans lay her daughter to rest.

We are expecting more answers from Green Bay police on Thursday as they continue looking for 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter as a person of interest. If you have information about his whereabouts, contact local police or remain anonymous by calling the local Crime Stoppers.

The mother of Skye-Bleu says she's trying to find the strength to get justice for her daughter

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.