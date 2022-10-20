News and First Alert Weather App
Sentry Insurance hosts Informational Technology job fair

Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point.
By Kim Reinders
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -On Wednesday, Sentry Insurance hosted its first-ever IT job fair. During the event, potential employees met with staff. They also got to learn what software, tools, and platforms the company uses.

Sentry Insurance likes to call itself an IT company within an insurance company. It’s IT department consists of more than 750 employees across the country, with a majority of them based in Stevens Point.

The job fair was held 11 a.m.–7 p.m. and helped attendees gain an understanding of Sentry’s modern application portfolio and cloud capabilities, while also learning about the company’s history, benefits package, amenities, hybrid work model, and community involvement.

“You’re going to be able to learn about Sentry Insurance what we have invested in and the technologies that we use. You have the opportunity to interview on-site if you desire and, see our beautiful campus,” said Charlie Hoyord, the AVP of Commercial Lines IT at Sentry Insurance.

Sentry is currently hiring for teams like Information Security, Data Services, Cloud and Platform Engineering, App Development, and Infrastructure Engineering.

