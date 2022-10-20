Sammy Watkins returns to practice

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins returned to practice on Wednesday, his first practice after being placed on the injured reserve four months ago.

The last time Sammy Watkins played in a game, he had three catches and 93 yards against the Chicago Bears in Week 2. During that game, he felt a tweak. He said later that week in practice, his hamstring gave out.

“It hurt me because I had a great camp. Had a great game before. To have that, it was like ‘dang…It was all going well,” Watkins said.

Watkins is no stranger to injuries. He’s missed time due to muscle strains in each of the last four seasons.

”When things like that happen, it’s out of your control. Very upset but at the same time, Try to think it’s a part of the journey. Good things happen when you have adversity,” Watkins said,

He called this recovery his fastest, crediting his team trainers for the process.

”I was shocked every day, feeling better like I could go play every week. I’ve been feeling great, and that’s a good thing about it,” Watkins said.

The return couldn’t come at a better time when Randall Cobb is out with an injury and the offense is sputtering. Watkins has some simple advice that could spark the group.

”We just got to freaking play nasty. Talk to yourself, bring that juice, be the vibe. Play with a swagger, confidence,” Watkins said.

Matt LaFleur said the team wasn’t ready to say if Watkins would play on Sunday. Watkins has 21 days to return to the active roster.

