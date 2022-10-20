News and First Alert Weather App
Rhinelander Hodags leading online mascot competition

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander Hodags have made it to the final round of the Best Sports Mascot in America competition.

The Hodags are the only Wisconsin high school mascot in the Dandy Dozen championship round. The Hodags currently lead with 55% of the votes.

Created by Gene Shepard of Rhinelander in 1893, it has become the unique symbol of Rhinelander. People can vote as many times as they’d like, so it’s a duel of voting endurance. Voting is open until Nov. 1

Click here to vote.

