News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Police: 5 shot at Cleveland barbershop, suspect at large

Barbershop shooting
Barbershop shooting((Source: WOIO))
By 19 News Digital Team and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Cleveland police said five people were shot Thursday afternoon at a barbershop in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

WOIO reports the victims are one woman and four men, and according to police, one of the men is in critical condition after being shot in the chest.

Investigators said the shooting took place around 3:10 p.m. at the IFIXUGLY barbershop in the 4400 block of State Road.

According to police, a man walked into the barbershop and started shooting at the people inside before fleeing in a red, four-door vehicle.

The suspect remains at large at this time, investigators said.

Cleveland police said the victims’ ages range from their late teens to mid-30s.

Four of the five received injuries that police said are considered to be non-fatal.

Investigators said they are working to learn if someone inside the shop returned fire.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After decades of being an economic pillar for Wausau, Eastbay will close it's doors in April.
Eastbay’s permanent closure will leave 210 out a job
Footlocker distribution center in Wausau
Foot Locker to layoff 210 at Wausau distribution facility, will close in 2023
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain
9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams
4 Arrested
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point

Latest News

In a viral video, a man in his 90s sings to his friend with Alzheimer's over the phone.
Father sings songs from his youth to friend with Alzheimer’s every week
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Appeals court: Graham must testify in Georgia election probe
Wheelers and GM brought the charging station to Marshfield
First EV charging station in Marshfield installed at Wildwood Park
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New...
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
Election 2022
What you need to know about deadlines, rules regarding absentee voting