Outdoor spaces are latest building trend, many featured at 2022 Parade of Homes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Contemporary building and design trends will be at the forefront of the 2022 Parade of Homes. The Wausau Area Builders Association will host the event from Oct. 20-22 at various locations around the area. This year’s event features five distinctive new homes.

This is the second Parade of Homes event that has been hosted in the fall. Typically, they are held in the spring. The event also features remodeled homes.

“Some of the new building trends that we’re seeing is a lot of focus on the outdoor spaces. So when you come to the different homes this year that’s what you’re going to see. You know, those screened-in porches or three-season porches, that’s one of the hottest trends right now in the building industry,” said Sam McLellan from Woodbury Custom Homes.

McLellan said one of the trends that aren’t as popular as it was 15-20 years is stained wood.

“Right now, you’re seeing a lot of white kitchens, white countertops. You know, white cabinets, white trim, and you’re gonna see a lot of that this weekend,” said McLellan.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at any home in the parade.

CLICK HERE for the list of locations.

