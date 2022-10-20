Nine people sentenced for drug trafficking

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin sent a press release detailing the arrest of nine people for drug trafficking

The FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force led the several months-long investigation.

During the investigation, the CWNTF seized approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine, more than $100,000 in cash, a house, some vehicles, and 15 firearms.

Levi Bagne was the head of a drug trafficking organization responsible for transporting methamphetamine in large quantities from Arizona to Wisconsin, following distribution to Marathon and Lincoln counties.

As the leader, Bagne was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison.

The rest of the conspirators are sentenced as followed:

• Levi Bagne: 16 years of Federal Custody

• Matthew White: 14 years of Federal Custody

• Corey Freyermuth: 8 years of Federal Custody

• TJ Myers: 11 years of Federal Custody

• Jacob Willox: 12 years of Federal Custody

• Krista Sparks: 2.5 years of Federal Custody

• Amy Pehlke: Due to be sentenced in December.

• Conspirator #8: Indicted, but not yet convicted.

