News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Nine people sentenced for drug trafficking

Levi Bagne, the head of the drug trafficking organization, will spend 16 years in federal prison
By Nevada Lilly
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin sent a press release detailing the arrest of nine people for drug trafficking

The FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force led the several months-long investigation.

During the investigation, the CWNTF seized approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine, more than $100,000 in cash, a house, some vehicles, and 15 firearms.

Levi Bagne was the head of a drug trafficking organization responsible for transporting methamphetamine in large quantities from Arizona to Wisconsin, following distribution to Marathon and Lincoln counties.

As the leader, Bagne was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison.

The rest of the conspirators are sentenced as followed:

• Levi Bagne: 16 years of Federal Custody

• Matthew White: 14 years of Federal Custody

• Corey Freyermuth: 8 years of Federal Custody

• TJ Myers: 11 years of Federal Custody

• Jacob Willox: 12 years of Federal Custody

• Krista Sparks: 2.5 years of Federal Custody

• Amy Pehlke: Due to be sentenced in December.

• Conspirator #8: Indicted, but not yet convicted.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Footlocker distribution center in Wausau
Foot Locker to layoff 210 at Wausau distribution facility, will close in 2023
Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain
9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams
4 Arrested
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
water
Good Samaritans credited with saving men whose boat capsized in Stevens Point
death investigation
Wood County Sheriff’s Department investigating elderly man’s death

Latest News

Kids Voting of Wisconsin/Marathon County hold mock debate at NTC
Students attend mock political convention at NTC
Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point.
Sentry Insurance hosts Informational Technology job fair
Stevens point light post sculpture on Green Circle trail in Pfiffner park
Stevens Point expanding art project on Green Circle trail
Skye-Bleu Evans-Cowley
“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says