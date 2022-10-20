News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies, authorities say

Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after authorities...
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after authorities said her 4-year-old son died after eating a large amount of THC gummies.(Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A mother in Virginia was charged with murder and child neglect in connection to her son’s death after he is believed to have eaten a large number of THC gummies.

According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, a grand jury indicted 30-year-old Dorothy Annette Clements for the death of her 4-year-old son.

The child died on May 8, after suffering a medical emergency two days before.

Detectives learned the child’s toxicity results showed a high level of THC, making them believe the boy ate a lot of THC gummies.

The sheriff’s office said doctors told detectives that if the boy received quick medical attention, his death could have been prevented.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Footlocker distribution center in Wausau
Foot Locker to layoff 210 at Wausau distribution facility, will close in 2023
After decades of being an economic pillar for Wausau, Eastbay will close it's doors in April.
Eastbay’s permanent closure will leave 210 out a job
Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain
9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams
4 Arrested
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
water
Good Samaritans credited with saving men whose boat capsized in Stevens Point

Latest News

Trick or Treat times in central Wisconsin for 2022.
2022 Trick or Treat times for central Wisconsin
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
LIVE: Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on rebuilding nation’s infrastructure
Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were...
65 vehicles involved in deadly pileup on Oregon highway
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma executes man for 2002 killing of infant daughter