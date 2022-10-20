News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Warm fall weather to last through weekend

Warming towards the 70s for the weekend. Rain holding off until Sunday night.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Warmer temperatures return to North-Central Wisconsin Thursday. Expect warm fall weather through the upcoming weekend as temperatures make a run towards the 70s.

Highs in the low to mid-50s for Thursday.
Highs in the low to mid-50s for Thursday.(WSAW)

Calm and quiet weather on tap Thursday. Relief from the winds, with temperatures near average in the mid-50s. Some clouds for the morning quickly clearing away to mostly sunny skies. Clouds return Thursday night with lows near the mid-30s. Even warmer to kick off the weekend Friday. Highs in the low to mid-60s. A warm front arrives Friday, allowing for breezy winds to return for the morning. Less breezy for the evening.

A warm front lifting through the state will allow for gust winds to flow through the state
A warm front lifting through the state will allow for gust winds to flow through the state(WSAW)

Staying warm and sunny Saturday. Highs in the upper 60s, approaching the 70s. Another warm front is expected to lift through the state Saturday afternoon and allow for gustier winds. Remaining gusty Sunday with highs making a run into the low 70°.

Breezy winds through the weekend with temperatures warming above normal.
Breezy winds through the weekend with temperatures warming above normal.(WSAW)

A large low pressure and cold front will track into the region as early as late Sunday night, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area through Monday. Temperatures will drop following this system.

Next weather maker to arrive Monday with showers and thunderstorms
Next weather maker to arrive Monday with showers and thunderstorms(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Footlocker distribution center in Wausau
Foot Locker to layoff 210 at Wausau distribution facility, will close in 2023
After decades of being an economic pillar for Wausau, Eastbay will close it's doors in April.
Eastbay’s permanent closure will leave 210 out a job
Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain
9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams
4 Arrested
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
water
Good Samaritans credited with saving men whose boat capsized in Stevens Point

Latest News

Sunrise 7 Weather Thursday
Sunrise 7 Weather Thursday
Temperatures gradually warming throughout this work week. Highs in the mid 60s by Friday.
First Alert Weather: Temperatures improving everyday this week
Sunrise 7 Weather Wednesday
Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible Tuesday midday into the afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Warming trend starts on Wednesday