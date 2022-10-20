First Alert Weather: Warm fall weather to last through weekend
Warming towards the 70s for the weekend. Rain holding off until Sunday night.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Warmer temperatures return to North-Central Wisconsin Thursday. Expect warm fall weather through the upcoming weekend as temperatures make a run towards the 70s.
Calm and quiet weather on tap Thursday. Relief from the winds, with temperatures near average in the mid-50s. Some clouds for the morning quickly clearing away to mostly sunny skies. Clouds return Thursday night with lows near the mid-30s. Even warmer to kick off the weekend Friday. Highs in the low to mid-60s. A warm front arrives Friday, allowing for breezy winds to return for the morning. Less breezy for the evening.
Staying warm and sunny Saturday. Highs in the upper 60s, approaching the 70s. Another warm front is expected to lift through the state Saturday afternoon and allow for gustier winds. Remaining gusty Sunday with highs making a run into the low 70°.
A large low pressure and cold front will track into the region as early as late Sunday night, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area through Monday. Temperatures will drop following this system.
