First Alert Weather: One last round of warm fall weather this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Have you been missing out on the pleasant, milder weather that we enjoyed earlier in the month of October? Mother Nature is providing another opportunity, although it could be the last, of experiencing highs well into the 60s or 70s for this season and perhaps the year. A ridge of high pressure will be sliding through and to our east over the next couple of days. This will work to transition warmer air that has been settled across the western part of the country into the western Great Lakes. The latest Wisconsin Fall Colors map shows the trees are past peak in the north, fading peak in Central Wisconsin, and near peak conditions in southern Wisconsin.

Past peak conditions can be found in the north, while near peak fall colors in southern Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Sunshine through the rest of Thursday with highs well into the 50s. A mostly clear sky for Thursday night into Friday morning with lows by daybreak in the mid to upper 30s. The jacket may be needed for the morning hours Friday, but by the afternoon, it will be t-shirt weather. A good deal of sunshine and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Lots of sunshine with a pleasant afternoon to end the work week on Friday. (WSAW)

Lots of sun Saturday, while clouds roll in for Sunday with warm conditions. (WSAW)

Good conditions to round up some leaves tomorrow and Saturday, a bit breezier on Sunday. (WSAW)

The warm weather continues this weekend. Mostly sunny on Saturday and pleasant with highs in the low 70s. Sunday features the sun fading to clouds as the day wears on with a slight chance of showers toward evening. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Highs will be above average for the weekend into Monday, then cooling down in the days ahead. (WSAW)

Our next weather maker arrives later Sunday night into early Monday as a cold front. Scattered showers and a chance of storms locally. At this point, the storms are not expected to be strong to severe in nature but could produce downpours and gusty winds in a few spots. More clouds than breaks of the sun for Monday with a chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Cooler for Tuesday with considerable cloudiness and a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. More clouds than sun for Wednesday and next Thursday, October 27th. A chance of showers each day with highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.