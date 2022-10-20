FBI issues statement regarding numerous Wisconsin swatting incidents

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Several school districts in Wisconsin are reporting unsubstantiated school threats as of Thursday morning. NewsChannel 7 is not aware of any local districts experiencing these threats but has heard of districts in southern Wisconsin reporting threats.

Swatting is the act of creating a hoax 911 call typically involving hostages, gunfire, or other acts of violence, with the goal of diverting emergency public safety resources to an unsuspecting person’s residence.

The FBI issued a statement around 11 a.m. Thursday in regard to the incidents:

“The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.