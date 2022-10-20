News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

FBI issues statement regarding numerous Wisconsin swatting incidents

Swatting calls graphic.
Swatting calls graphic.(MGN/Pexels)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Several school districts in Wisconsin are reporting unsubstantiated school threats as of Thursday morning. NewsChannel 7 is not aware of any local districts experiencing these threats but has heard of districts in southern Wisconsin reporting threats.

Swatting is the act of creating a hoax 911 call typically involving hostages, gunfire, or other acts of violence, with the goal of diverting emergency public safety resources to an unsuspecting person’s residence.

The FBI issued a statement around 11 a.m. Thursday in regard to the incidents:

“The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Footlocker distribution center in Wausau
Foot Locker to layoff 210 at Wausau distribution facility, will close in 2023
After decades of being an economic pillar for Wausau, Eastbay will close it's doors in April.
Eastbay’s permanent closure will leave 210 out a job
Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain
9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams
4 Arrested
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
water
Good Samaritans credited with saving men whose boat capsized in Stevens Point

Latest News

Rhinelander Hodags leading online mascot competition
7 Things You Need to Know for Oct. 20, 2022
7 Things You Need to Know for Oct. 20, 2022
Parade of Homes returns Oct. 20
Outdoor spaces are latest building trend, many featured at 2022 Parade of Homes
Parade of Homes is Oct. 20-22
2022 Parade of Homes begins today in Wausau