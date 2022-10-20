Detectives release timeline of bonfire explosion involving Pulaski area students

SHAWANO COUNTY , Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators have released a timeline of the bonfire explosion that injured several young people from the Pulaski area last Friday.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the bonfire explosion as it happened within their jurisdiction in Maple Grove.

On Wednesday, Shawano County detectives came to the Pulaski Police Department to interview witnesses and gather statements. Detectives have determined there were about 60 people at the bonfire. They’ve been able to speak to or get statements from 20 of those witnesses.

Based on statements, investigators say the bonfire party started about 6 p.m.

The explosion happened between 10:50 p.m. and 10:55 p.m.

Investigators have confirmed that a mixture of gas and diesel fuel was put onto the fire. The mixture was in a 55-gallon drum container that was about one-quarter full.

Some victims were badly burned. The victims either self-transported to the hospital or got a ride with someone else. They were then taken to local hospitals in Green Bay.

At 1:10 a.m. on Oct. 15, Green Bay Police notified the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office about the victims in the hospital.

Patrol officers contacted detectives to start an investigation.

Four victims remain hospitalized in burn centers in Wisconsin.

“The sheriff’s office would like thank those who have come forward to this point to speak to us regarding this incident. We would like to reiterate the fact that our office does not have any intentions on taking action regarding underage drinking,” says Chief Deputy George Lenzner of the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office. “We want to make it clear that we do not condone underage drinking, but based on the totality of this incident, there is a much larger issue our office needs to thoroughly investigate.”

The Sheriff’s Office says due to the ages of the people involved, they will not be releasing names of those at the party.

“Our goal is to protect the identity of those who have come forward, in hopes more are willing to come forward and speak with us. We understand this is an extremely fragile situation, where many individuals who have come forward may be dealing with emotional, mental, and/or physical related matters that will obviously take time to work through,” Lenzner says. “We would again, like to express our continued condolences to those affected and greatly appreciate the patience from the Pulaski community we have received as they understand this is a very extensive, and lengthy investigation.”

