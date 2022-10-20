Car sought in fatal shooting of 5-year-old Green Bay girl found in Beloit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A car driven by a person of interest in the shooting of a five-year-old girl in Green Bay was found in Beloit, police say.

On Tuesday, police received information that a dark green Mercury Milan believed to have been driven by Jordan Leavy-Carter was found in Beloit. Police did not locate Leavy-Carter with the vehicle.

“The Beloit Police assisted us with recovering this vehicle and we brought it back to Green Bay yesterday and it’s being processed as evidence,” Police Chief Chris Davis said Thursday during a news conference.

Jordan Leavy-Carter has been named a person of interest in the shooting death of 5-year-old Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley on Monday in the 1600 block of Amy Street. Police say they would like to talk with the 35-year-old about the shooting. They did not refer to him as a suspect.

A look at court documents shows Leavy-Carter had several previous addresses in Beloit but his most recent address is Green Bay.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-257268. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at www.432stop.com.

While police aren’t releasing many details at this time, citing the sensitive nature of the investigation, they are aware of rumors circulating online. Chief Davis urged the public to avoid rumors. He says there is a lot of misinformation out there.

“We understand the public interest in this case,” Davis says. “We would ask the public to look for us for the information about what’s really going on here. And in cases like this, obviously, we have to balance between the public’s legitimate expectation that we will provide it with information with the need to conduct a pretty serious investigation and to do that in the right way and in a way that respects the process.”

Davis says there are a lot of questions he cannot answer as the case remains under investigation. He promised to release “legitimate information” as soon as he can.

Davis asked the public to be patient regarding the investigation and release of information.

“In cases like this, sometimes information that we think is true at one point later turns out to be different. And just be patient with us, because in the long run the benefit that we get by being patient is we get this situation resolved the right way, the investigation is done in the right way.”

“This is a terrible tragedy. We ask that you remember in this situation that right now we have a mother, a family, and a community that’s experienced a significant loss,” Davis added. “We don’t lose sight of that.”

Chief Davis asks people to take social media rumors "with a grain of salt" as police carry out a thorough, sensitive investigation

On Oct. 17, at about 4:49 p.m., police were called to the report of a child with a gunshot wound at an apartment building in the 1600 block of Amy Street. The child was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Skye Bleu’s mother, Lakayla Evans, is planning her daughter’s funeral.

“My baby, my strength, my strength’s gone, She was my fight. She was my everything, like, what I got my baby. I want justice for my baby. I got questions. I got more questions than answers,” Evans said.

A memorial of balloons, stuffed animals and candles is growing outside her home.

“I’m never gonna wake up to her next to me, holding me,” Evans said.

UPDATE 10/19

INITIAL REPORT

Police are investigating the shooting of a child on the city’s southeast side and are looking for a person of interest.

A neighbor told us the building is known for drug activity but police say it’s too early in the investigation to know if it’s connected to any alleged drug activity. Chief Chris Davis had limited information at a news briefing Monday night and was unsure about previous police calls to the address.

He promised a thorough investigation.

“We are still obviously at the very beginning of what will be a pretty detailed investigation. There’s still a lot of investigative work for us to do to get to the bottom of this to find out what happened, but obviously, we are committed in a case like this to get to the bottom of it,” Davis said.

While police tape has blocked off the area closest to the scene, many in the neighborhood stood nearby in disbelief.

They included Lynne Jones, who says children play in the area all the time. She wonders what would have led to someone firing a shot in the direction of a 5-year-old.

“I would like to find out what’s going on, too, because it’s my neighborhood. I don’t even know if I want to let my dogs out right now. Do they have the person who did it? Do we know that? We don’t know. So. Fabulous.”

