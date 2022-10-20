News and First Alert Weather App
2022 Trick or Treat times for central Wisconsin

Trick or Treat times in central Wisconsin for 2022.
Trick or Treat times in central Wisconsin for 2022.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Halloween is Monday, October 31. Trick or treat times for communities around central Wisconsin are listed below. The list is continuously being updated. Additonally, more Halloween activities in our area can be found on our community calendar.

Abbotsford, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Almond, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.

Amherst , Oct. 30, 3-6 p.m.

Antigo, Oct. 29, 4-6:30 p.m.

Athens, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.

Bancroft, Oct. 30, 3-6 p.m.

Birnamwood, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Biron, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Boulder Junction, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Clintonville, Oct. 30, 4-7 p.m.

Colby, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Crandon, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Edgar, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.

Friendship, Oct. 30, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Gresham, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Hancock, Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m.

Hewitt, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Hull, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Iola, Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.

Junction City, Oct. 30, 4-7 p.m.

Kronenwetter, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Lake Tomahawk, Oct. 30, 1-3 p.m.

Laona, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Loyal, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Manawa, Oct. 31, 4:30-7 p.m.

Marathon, Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.

Marion, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Marshfield, Downtown is Oct. 29, 430-6 p.m.; Citywide is Oct. 31, 5:30-8 p.m.

Medford Oct. 30 After the Harvest Days Parade until 6 p.m.

Merrill, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Minocqua, Downtown is Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.; Around Town is Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Mosinee, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Neillsville, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Nekoosa, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Park Ridge, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Pittsville. Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Plover, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Port Edwards, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Rib Mountain, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Rhinelander Downtown is Sat. Oct. 29, 2-4 p.m.

Rosholt, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Rothschild, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Rudolph, Oct. 31, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Scandinavia, Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m.

Schofield, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Shawano, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Spencer, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Stevens Point, Downtown is Oct. 29, 3-6 p.m.; Citywide is Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Stockton, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Stratford, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tigerton, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Tomahawk, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Vesper, Oct. 31, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Waupaca, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Wausau, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Wautoma, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.

Weston, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Weyauwega, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Whiting, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Wild Rose, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Wittenberg, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

If you have any communites to add, please email us: news@wsaw.com

