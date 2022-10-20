2022 Trick or Treat times for central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Halloween is Monday, October 31. Trick or treat times for communities around central Wisconsin are listed below. The list is continuously being updated. Additonally, more Halloween activities in our area can be found on our community calendar.

Abbotsford, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Almond, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.

Amherst , Oct. 30, 3-6 p.m.

Antigo, Oct. 29, 4-6:30 p.m.

Athens, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.

Bancroft, Oct. 30, 3-6 p.m.

Birnamwood, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Biron, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Boulder Junction, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Clintonville, Oct. 30, 4-7 p.m.

Colby, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Crandon, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Edgar, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.

Friendship, Oct. 30, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Gresham, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Hancock, Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m.

Hewitt, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Hull, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Iola, Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.

Junction City, Oct. 30, 4-7 p.m.

Kronenwetter, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Lake Tomahawk, Oct. 30, 1-3 p.m.

Laona, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Loyal, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Manawa, Oct. 31, 4:30-7 p.m.

Marathon, Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.

Marion, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Marshfield, Downtown is Oct. 29, 430-6 p.m.; Citywide is Oct. 31, 5:30-8 p.m.

Medford Oct. 30 After the Harvest Days Parade until 6 p.m.

Merrill, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Minocqua, Downtown is Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.; Around Town is Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Mosinee, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Neillsville, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Nekoosa, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Park Ridge, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Pittsville. Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Plover, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Port Edwards, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Rib Mountain, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Rhinelander Downtown is Sat. Oct. 29, 2-4 p.m.

Rosholt, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Rothschild, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Rudolph, Oct. 31, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Scandinavia, Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m.

Schofield, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Shawano, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Spencer, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Stevens Point, Downtown is Oct. 29, 3-6 p.m.; Citywide is Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Stockton, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Stratford, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tigerton, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Tomahawk, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Vesper, Oct. 31, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Waupaca, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Wausau, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Wautoma, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.

Weston, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Weyauwega, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Whiting, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Wild Rose, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Wittenberg, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

If you have any communites to add, please email us: news@wsaw.com

