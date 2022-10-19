News and First Alert Weather App
WATCH: Air force member returns home to surprise daughter: ‘I never want to leave’

Joseph Anderson, a father and Air Force member, surprised his daughter at school after returning from a deployment. (Source: KSLA)
By Tayler Davis, Rachael Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family in Louisiana is back together again.

On Tuesday, father and U.S. Air Force member Joseph Anderson returned from a deployment in Qatar to surprise his daughter at school.

KSLA shared a video of the touching moment between the father and daughter.

Anderson surprised his daughter and her sixth-grade class at Walnut Hill Elementary School in Shreveport. His wife said he is returning home from his fourth deployment.

The Air Force member said this latest deployment was for six months but hopes it could be his last.

“I think it’s harder on the family when we go there to do our job. It’s the family that takes care of everything while we’re gone. I’m glad they are here to support me, and I never want to leave them again,” Anderson said.

