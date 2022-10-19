Used vehicle prices finally start trending down

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Used vehicle prices are starting to trend down, proof can be seen on full lots once empty during the worst of the pandemic.

“To actually have seven new cars that just showed up, it’s incredibly exciting because we have something to sell people now and people can actually come in and test drive,” said Cody Wolfert, Sales Manager for O’Malley Automotive, Wausau.

Seeing a full lot has been rare for many care dealerships across the area.

“We had very few cars coming in, very few cars getting traded in and available so that’s what put those used car prices up to begin with,” said Wolfert.

Nationwide, dealerships faced challenges spurred by supply chain issues and the pandemic but that’s slowly changing.

“There’s a larger supply of new cars coming in than there had been in the last few years so there is more cars getting traded,” said Wolfert.

Both O’Malley and Car Smart in Wausau says prices are finally coming down.

“The market has really leveled out over the last few months,” said Wolfert.

“They’re starting to come down, the peak is over,” said AJ Stark, owner of Car Smart in Wausau.

Lower prices equal more full lots and ease in demand, but that’s not all.

“Rising interest rates are slowing things down a little bit as well,” said Stark.

However, high-interest rates also mean better budget planning is necessary.

Stark said the average car payment in America is around $700 a month.

“More expensive cars are going to start to slow with inflation, the cost of living, less and less people are going to jump into a big payment,” said Stark.

Stark’s advice is to budget properly when buying a new car, especially during this inflationary cycle.

“What I recommend is people don’t take car payments that are more than 10 to 15 percent of their gross income,” said Stark.

“It’s creating a create opportunity for people who have been waiting the last few years to buy a car because the inflated used car prices,” said Wolfort.

If you’re looking to buy a used car, both dealerships said not to wait, the time is now.

