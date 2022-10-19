Stevens Point starts planning for business incubator

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point is working to create a new space called an “incubator” to help businesses develop or grow.

The incubator is a designed space to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses there in the city with plenty of resources.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said there is a lack of commercial space of 2,000 to 5,000 square feet to accommodate new businesses. This has caused potential businesses to leave Stevens Point and head to neighboring municipalities like Wausau, Marshfield, and Wisconsin Rapids.

“The business incubator would allow us to use that space for our manufacturing or office space and more importantly it would put everybody together in the same building. So say the business council and the small business development center, resources that new entrepreneurs need to get advice,” said Mayor Wiza.

On Tuesday the city council voted in favor of funding a feasibility study to assess the need for the incubator.

