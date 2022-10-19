‘Silent night’ gives Mosinee family chance to share volleyball together

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite a close relationship, Mosinee volleyball senior Malina Carattini has never played a game with her brother Payton in the stands. Payton has autism. The lights and noise of a packed gym can be triggering for him. With that in mind, Carattini’s coach wanted to give her family a chance to share a game together.

“Malina made a comment that he (Payton) has never been to any of her sporting events,” said Mosinee head coach Justin Jacobs. “It was kind of disappointing, heart-wrenching.”

Jacobs came up with the idea of a ‘Silent night’, drawing inspiration from Taylor University’s tradition of playing a portion of the game completely silent. His idea was to play the first ten points of a match completely silent, allowing Payton to watch the game in person.

“I just thought there was something we could try to utilize to help Malina out and get him into the gym and see how amazing his sister is,” said Jacobs.

Throughout her career, Payton has watched his sister on a stream or listened to the radio. Even without being there, Payton has always been Malina’s biggest fan.

“He’d listen for my name, then he’d go around the house chanting my name and stuff because he thought it was so exciting,” said Malina.

However, that would change last Thursday. Mosinee’s match with Marathon began completely quiet for the first ten points, allowing Payton to be in attendance, watching his sister for the first time.

Even with the night created for Payton, there were still some nerves from his family.

“Anyone who has sensory issues, anytime you go out into the world, it can be overwhelming and you have no control over it all,” said Jackie Carattini, Payton and Malina’s mom. “It could be the lights. It could be the noise. It could be the clothes someone else is wearing. It’s everything. It’s a craps chute no matter what you do. We were all fingers and toes crossed, saying prayers beforehand because you don’t know.”

Despite that, the game went on without a hitch as Payton was able to watch his sister, with his entire family.

“I think my first glance was over to the Marathon student section and they first did the silent clap,” said Jackie. “They first did the silent clap and I started to cry and get goosebumps.”

“To see him in the gym and his smile and see her more importantly look over and see him smile, it brought a tear to your eye to see how excited she was to have him there,” said Jacobs.

It truly was special for Malina, who said she was slightly nervous at the start but was just overjoyed to see her sibling sitting behind the bench.

“Looking behind and seeing my brother just waving a sign was just really cool,” said Malina.

”I have this picture of him looking at me and she’s looking at him and she just has this pure joy and smile on her face and it’s everything,” said Jackie.

Payton exited the game around the eighth point to avoid the noise returning. However, Malina was still the one to serve on the tenth point before the silence was broken by the crowd, creating an emotional scene in the gym.

“The fact just everyone was so welcoming and loving about it and supportive, especially with a whole other school was just so amazing,” said Malina. “I’m just so glad to have experienced it in my life.”

It wasn’t just something for Malina. Payton came out of the gym with a sense of pride.

“It’s always this, his perception of what he can’t do, so all the things in the world he can’t do, being able to do this one little thing was really big,” said Jackie. “It seems like a little bitty thing, but it was such a big thing.”

Reflecting in the days since the entire family is so appreciative that everyone was able to make the night happen and that they could share the experience with Payton.

“It’s just kinda cool to show everyone who he is and stuff and to show everyone how close we really are,” said Malina.

“Not that all siblings don’t have a special bond, but they have a very special bond right?” said Jackie. “To see them interact and just pure joy and grinning from ear-to-ear and giggling. It’s again, overwhelming.”

