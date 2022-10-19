News and First Alert Weather App
Plea deal likely for suspect in Stevens Point carjacking

Willian Gentry
Willian Gentry(Stevens Point Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 52-year-old man accused of carjacking a woman is scheduled to reach a plea deal in case next month, avoiding a jury trial.

William Gentry is charged with armed robbery and operating without consent. The carjacking happened April 11. Gentry was arrested three days later in Springfield, Missouri.

Stevens Point Police said the car theft happened in the Target parking lot. A woman told police a man had a knife and threatened to stab her. The suspect took the car keys from the woman’s hand. The suspect drove west through the parking lot and then south onto Maple Bluff. The suspect turned West onto Hwy 10 and then appeared to go north on I-39.

The victim was not injured.

He remains in the Portage County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond. A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15.

