Northcentral Technical College holds ribbon cutting for new “Smart Lab”

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday, Northcentral Technical College in Wausau held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its new “Smart Lab.”

Several members of the community including, business owners, the District Board of Trustees, members of the Central Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance, and politicians were on hand to witness the unveiling of the state-of-the-art, Industry 4.0 Smart Manufacturing Lab.

The school held tours and offered light refreshments following the ribbon-cutting presentation.

The space is designed to give students a chance to learn the latest technology in manufacturing to help them succeed in the workforce after leaving NTC.

“It gives students the opportunities to learn on and about the latest and greatest technology related to industry 4.0. students from multiple programs are able to learn together really replicating the work environment. and at the end of it they have a capstone project that they create that actually produces a product,” said Dr. Jeannie Worden President Northcentral Technical College.

To build the lab, NTC received support from several Wisconsin businesses in addition to state and school funds.

