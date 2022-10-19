News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say

Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.(Anthony Shkraba/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND, N.Y. (Gray News) – A mother and a tattoo artist in New York state are facing charges after a 10-year-old boy was allowed to get a large, permanent tattoo on his body.

According to Town of Lloyd police, 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child for allowing her young son to get a tattoo.

The tattoo artist, 20-year-old Austin Smith, was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.

Thomas and Smith were both released from custody on appearance tickets and are expected in court Thursday and Nov. 3, respectively.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain
9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams
4 Arrested
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
water
Good Samaritans credited with saving men whose boat capsized in Stevens Point
Footlocker distribution center in Wausau
Foot Locker to layoff 210 at Wausau distribution facility, will close in 2023
death investigation
Wood County Sheriff’s Department investigating elderly man’s death

Latest News

Tyler Kirkland adds a scoop to a large bag of lithium carbonate at Albemarle Corp.'s Silver...
US awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022. One slammed...
Putin adds martial law in Ukraine regions, limits in Russia
This image from security video of Christian Secor, seen in a hallway in the U.S. Capitol on...
Ex-UCLA student linked to extremists gets Jan. 6 prison term
FILE - Students at Jana Elementary School began virtual learning after radioactive waste was...
Medical guidance sought after contamination closes school
Authorities in New York State say an 18-year-old was stabbed in a road rage incident.
18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident, sheriff’s office says