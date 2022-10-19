News and First Alert Weather App
Mayor Wiza gives update on Stevens Point fall events and election info

If you're looking for some fun events this fall, the city of Stevens Point has plenty of options for everyone.
Mayor Mike Wiza visits Sunrise 7
Mayor Mike Wiza visits Sunrise 7
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for some fun events this fall, the city of Stevens Point has plenty of options for everyone. Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza stopped by Sunrise 7 to give an update on city news.

The Portage County Empty Bowls event will be happening on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SPASH. The event is in person or drive through style. All of the money raised will go towards their Mobile Pantry, Giving Gardens and Rent Ready programs.

“People throughout the year have been making custom bowls and you can come there and get yourself a handmade bowl, try some of the soups from all of our area restaurants and raise money to help prevent hunger,” Wiza said.

Halloween Events

Many Halloween events are happening throughout the rest of October in Stevens Point, one of which is the ‘Twilight Tour’ hosted by the Portage County Historical Society. The tour takes place at the Forest Cemetery on Oct. 28 and 29. The walking tour begins at dusk and informs visitors about many of the notable people that are laid to rest in the Forest Cemetery.

Halloween also of course means trick-or-treating for the kids. A downtown trick-or-treat event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 beginning at 3 p.m. in Downtown Stevens Point. This is where all downtown businesses will have candy to give out to kids. Traditional, citywide trick-or-treating will be happening on Halloween. There’s also a number of ‘trunk-or-treats’ happening around Stevens Point for people to attend and get candy efficiently.

2022 Election Information

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The city of Stevens Point has five referendum questions on the ballot, four of them are related to transportation. Early, mail-in voting has begun. In-person absentee voting will begin Tuesday, Oct. 25. Wiza said the four referendum questions are a result of a referendum that happened in August, which requires the city to go to a public vote for anything over $1 million.

Two of the questions on the ballot are are about road resurfacing and road reconstructions, which Wiza said are things the city does every year. The other two questions include a rail side-track at East Park Commerce Center and the extension of Badger Ave.

“Those are important because we’re working with developers right now who want to build out there and they need that rail sidetracked to get goods in and out and that extension of Badger Ave.,” Wiza said.

Be sure to contact the Stevens Point Mayor’s Office for additional information or questions.

