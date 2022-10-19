News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Marshfield Soccer, Marathon and Newman Catholic volleyball advance in respective WIAA regionals.

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - #4 Marshfield squeezes by #5 Wausau East, 3-2, to advance in the WIAA boys soccer regionals.

Their next game is on Saturday, October 22nd, where they take on #1 Pulaski.

#4 Marathon, #3 Newman Catholic each bring out the brooms and sweep their respective opponents to advance in the WIAA girls volleyball regionals.

Marathon defeated #13 Montello, 3-0, as Newman Catholic also defeated #14 Greenwood, 3-0.

Both teams will play on Thursday, October 20th. Marathon will host #5 Cadott while Newman Catholic will host #6 Pacelli.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amherst High School vs. WIAA
Judge sides with WIAA after Amherst pursues legal action in forfeited season
Ambulance
Man killed in Vilas County UTV crash
Ash from a bonfire where an explosion injured 30 to 40 young people
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
4 Arrested
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain
9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams

Latest News

High School Sports
High School Sports
Silent Gym Gives Family Unique Opportunity
Silent Gym Gives Family Unique Opportunity
Malina Carattini and her brother Payton.
‘Silent night’ gives Mosinee family chance to share volleyball together
Koehler Kilty in the middle of a practice session.
Hello, My Name Is: Koehler Kilty