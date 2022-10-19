Marshfield Soccer, Marathon and Newman Catholic volleyball advance in respective WIAA regionals.
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - #4 Marshfield squeezes by #5 Wausau East, 3-2, to advance in the WIAA boys soccer regionals.
Their next game is on Saturday, October 22nd, where they take on #1 Pulaski.
#4 Marathon, #3 Newman Catholic each bring out the brooms and sweep their respective opponents to advance in the WIAA girls volleyball regionals.
Marathon defeated #13 Montello, 3-0, as Newman Catholic also defeated #14 Greenwood, 3-0.
Both teams will play on Thursday, October 20th. Marathon will host #5 Cadott while Newman Catholic will host #6 Pacelli.
