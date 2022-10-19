News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Marquette County is prepared for winter 2022

Winter has officially come to visit Marquette County.
Plow trucks.
Plow trucks.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marquette County, Mich. (WLUC) - Depending on where you are in the U.P. you may notice that winter has already come to visit. In areas of Marquette County, it’s led to some treacherous roads.

Luckily, Marquette County Road Commission Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki said even when the snow flies early, they’re always prepared.

“Right now, the mechanics are working overtime to make sure that we are caught up,” said Iwanicki. “I am making sure the plow fleet and the sander salt fleet are ready too, and we are currently bringing in and screening winter sand and winter salt is coming in.”

To prepare for the winter months ahead the commission will bring in more help to ensure sufficient staffing to plow and salt roads.

“We are not ready to get our temporary employees,” said Iwanicki. “We hire 20 temporary employees for the wintertime and those are coming around Nov. 7.”

While the city of Marquette did not see the amount of snow that fell on Negaunee and Ishpeming, Public Works Director Scott Cambensy said they are also preparing to keep roads clear.

“We just finished getting our shipment of salt which is in the big barn off the west end of the building here,” said Cambensy. “Then you also notice sand piles put in front of there. So, between the salt and the sand that we put down for ice control and traction control throughout the winter, we’ve got that completely stocked up.”

Marquette Public Works have also been checking equipment from top to bottom to make sure that everything is working effectively. Public Works also asks parents to please keep children out of the snowbanks because it could be dangerous and hard for plow drivers to see them.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Footlocker distribution center in Wausau
Foot Locker to layoff 210 at Wausau distribution facility, will close in 2023
Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain
9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams
4 Arrested
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
water
Good Samaritans credited with saving men whose boat capsized in Stevens Point
death investigation
Wood County Sheriff’s Department investigating elderly man’s death

Latest News

Kids Voting of Wisconsin/Marathon County hold mock debate at NTC
Students attend mock political convention at NTC
Marathon County was one of the distribution sites
Nine people sentenced for drug trafficking
Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point.
Sentry Insurance hosts Informational Technology job fair
Stevens point light post sculpture on Green Circle trail in Pfiffner park
Stevens Point expanding art project on Green Circle trail
Skye-Bleu Evans-Cowley
“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says