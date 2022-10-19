Marquette County is prepared for winter 2022

Marquette County, Mich. (WLUC) - Depending on where you are in the U.P. you may notice that winter has already come to visit. In areas of Marquette County, it’s led to some treacherous roads.

Luckily, Marquette County Road Commission Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki said even when the snow flies early, they’re always prepared.

“Right now, the mechanics are working overtime to make sure that we are caught up,” said Iwanicki. “I am making sure the plow fleet and the sander salt fleet are ready too, and we are currently bringing in and screening winter sand and winter salt is coming in.”

To prepare for the winter months ahead the commission will bring in more help to ensure sufficient staffing to plow and salt roads.

“We are not ready to get our temporary employees,” said Iwanicki. “We hire 20 temporary employees for the wintertime and those are coming around Nov. 7.”

While the city of Marquette did not see the amount of snow that fell on Negaunee and Ishpeming, Public Works Director Scott Cambensy said they are also preparing to keep roads clear.

“We just finished getting our shipment of salt which is in the big barn off the west end of the building here,” said Cambensy. “Then you also notice sand piles put in front of there. So, between the salt and the sand that we put down for ice control and traction control throughout the winter, we’ve got that completely stocked up.”

Marquette Public Works have also been checking equipment from top to bottom to make sure that everything is working effectively. Public Works also asks parents to please keep children out of the snowbanks because it could be dangerous and hard for plow drivers to see them.

