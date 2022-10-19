News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

How to find write-in candidates for the Midterm Election

Voters have to ask poll workers to view write-in candidates
Election 2022
Election 2022
By Jade Flury
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the Midterm Elections get closer, some voters may be looking for other candidates outside of the two main parties to vote for. Other political options include write-in candidates, a candidate whose name doesn’t appear on the ballot.

“If you don’t like either one of the candidates running, you can certainly find out if there’s a registered write-in,” said Trent Miner, the Wood County Clerk.

A write-in candidate is a candidate who is running for office and did not meet ballot access.

“Either because they didn’t go through the proper channels or they decided too late in the game ‘oh hey I’m going to run,” said Miner.

The Wood County Clerk said becoming a write-in candidate is a pretty simple process.

“It’s filling the campaign finance registration statement with the filing officer. So for state and federal offices, you would file that with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. For county offices, you would file that with the county clerk,” said Miner.

Write-in candidates do have to meet the basic qualifications for holding office.

“They just have to, you know, like every other office holder, be 18 or older, non-felon, live in the district,” said Miner.

But what does this mean for voters who want to cast their ballot for a write-in candidate?

“The voter needs to ask for that information. It’s not readily given to them,” said Miner.

Miner said voters have to ask poll workers about the registered write-ins who are running.

“These write-ins are not posted at the poll locations. Write-in candidates are not posted in the polling location. They’re not in the voting booths, you have to ask for them,” said Miner.

As for the silly, non-registered write-ins...

“If somebody writes in, it’s happened to me, write in Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck against me. I was on unopposed last time. Those votes don’t count because there is nobody registered as a registered write-in,” said Miner.

The Wood County Clerk said people interested in being in office have until November 4th at noon to file the campaign finance registration statement to become a registered write-in.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain
9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams
4 Arrested
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
water
Good Samaritans credited with saving men whose boat capsized in Stevens Point
Footlocker distribution center in Wausau
Foot Locker to layoff 210 at Wausau distribution facility, will close in 2023
death investigation
Wood County Sheriff’s Department investigating elderly man’s death

Latest News

Hundreds of students participate in mock political convention in Wausau
Hundreds of students participate in mock political convention in Wausau
Election 2022
What to know about registered write-in candidates ahead of the mid-term election
Eastbay Distribution Center to close in 2023, leaving 210 without a job
Eastbay Distribution Center to close in 2023, leaving 210 without a job
7 people were charged in the operation in which drugs were trafficked from Arizona
Man, accomplices part of meth trafficking ring bust in Marathon, Lincoln Counties