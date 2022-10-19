News and First Alert Weather App
Foot Locker to layoff 210 at Wausau facility, will close in 2023

Breaking news
Breaking news(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Foot Locker, Inc. has notified the state and employees it will close in 2023 resulting in the loss of 210 jobs.

In a letter to the Department of Workforce, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenburg and the North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board the notice states distribution operations at the Wausau location will be phased out, beginning on January 31, 2023, and closing the facility on or about April 30, 2023.

The notice states the reason is to optimize U.S. distribution to serve customers more efficiently.

The entire facility will be closed and closure is expected to be permanent.

The first layoff is scheduled to occur on January 31, 2023 and is expected to affect 162 employees, and the second layoff is anticipated to occur on or before April 30, 2023 and is expected to affect 48 employees.

