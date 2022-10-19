First Alert Weather: Temperatures improving everyday this week

News and First Alert Weather App
Warming by 10° each day during the work week. Making a run towards the low 70s over the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another cold day on tap before gradually warming through the week. Quiet weather in the extended forecast. Remaining dry through the weekend with the next weather maker arriving Monday.

Slightly breezy mid-week Wednesday, but an improvement compared to the days earlier. Winds to gust in from the northwest up to 20 mph. Clearing clouds Wednesday will allow for sunshine by the afternoon. Highs reaching the low to mid 40s, however a slight wind chill remains. Wind chills to feel like the upper 30s.

Calm and quiet weather for the next several days. Temperatures to warm by 10° each day as we end the work week. Sun and clouds Thursday with highs warming near the mid-50s. Even warmer Friday with highs in the mid-60s. Slight chance for light rain in the Northwoods Friday afternoon, but highs to warm into the 60s through the upcoming weekend. A chance highs to make a run towards 70° by Sunday. Much of the forecast ahead for the work week will remain quiet and dry. The next probable chance to see a weather maker will be at the start of the next work week.

