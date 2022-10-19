Erin’s Law advocates push for preventative child sexual assault curriculum in Wisconsin public schools

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Illinois woman Erin Merryn spoke in Wisconsin Wednesday, pushing the state to pass the law in her namesake that aims to protect children and prevent child sexual abuse.

Lawmakers in 37 states passed Merryn’s law titled Erin’s Law within the last 13 years, including the Badger State’s neighbor Minnesota.

Merryn spoke with sexual assault prevention advocates in Janesville on Wednesday at an event hosted by Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.

Merryn identified issues with the way children are taught about sexual assault prevention in schools. She shared her own experiences with child sexual assault, saying a male family member assaulted her and she did not know who to ask for help.

“This is just teaching kids if you’re being abused how to speak up, tell and not keep this a secret,” Merryn said. “If you help them identify other safe adults they might tell that teacher, school social worker, grandma or somebody else that they trust.”

Merryn and Family Services Executive Director John Pfleiderer hope Wisconsin lawmakers take note, push the bill and pass it into state law.

“We’ve treated child abuse in terms of stranger danger…. But the reality is there are a significant if not overwhelming number of perpetrators that are within that family system,” Pfleiderer said. “It’s not a case of traumatizing children but providing more information that what they need to have or to process. It’s a case of identifying resources for them.”

Merryn said pushback against the law comes from legislators who confuse her bill as more sex education in school, which she said is not the case. Merryn’s bill mandates age-based awareness curriculum in schools that teaches preventative programming for child sexual abuse. Merryn compared the curriculum to that of emergency situation preparedness akin to a tornado drill.

Erin’s Law would provide information for three groups. The first is teaching students age-appropriate techniques for recognizing child sexual abuse and telling a trusted adult. The second is teaching school personnel about child sexual abuse. The third group is parents and guardians, who would learn warning signs of sexual abuse, assistance and referral resources to help families.

According to the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault, 93% of child sexual assault victims know their perpetrators and one in 10 children will be sexually abused before the age of 18.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.