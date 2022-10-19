News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Eastbay’s permanent closure will leave 210 out a job

After decades of being an economic pillar for Wausau, Eastbay will close it's doors in April.
After decades of being an economic pillar for Wausau, Eastbay will close it's doors in April.(wsaw)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Eastbay, owned by Footlocker, will be shutting down after decades of success in Wausau. The first layoff will impact 162 employees by the end of January. The remaining 48 will be laid off on or before the end of April. A total of 210 local employees will lose their jobs. It’s something Wausau’s Chamber of Commerce saw coming.

“You see signs when you drive the parking lots, and we do that, and you drive around and look at what’s going on, and you see diminished numbers… and those are warnings,” said Dave Eckmann, President, and CEO of the Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

Eckmann said the company started here, grew here, and became very successful on a national presence.

In a written statement Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg said, “Eastbay and foot locker has been employment pillars in our community for decades so this is understandably hard news for our community and the 200 employees who are affected.”

Eckmann acknowledged this will create a lot of stress on the workers and their families but, he said typically when there are plant closures or warning notices they are often at a time when other businesses are also shutting down.

That’s not the case now because we are in a high-demand labor market.

“We’re in a labor market right now where there are manufacturers, healthcare service industries, commercial, retail, that these folks can look at as opportunities,” said Eckmann.

The time for those affected to seize the moment and take on new opportunities, according to Eckmann.

Eckmann said this could also indicate a potential market shift.

“We haven’t had a lot of warn notices lately just because of the intensity of the economy and the labor market, but the economy may be shifting and we all have to look at that as we watch what inflation is doing and the cost of energy is doing, they all have local impacts,” said Eckmann.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain
9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams
4 Arrested
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
water
Good Samaritans credited with saving men whose boat capsized in Stevens Point
Footlocker distribution center in Wausau
Foot Locker to layoff 210 at Wausau distribution facility, will close in 2023
death investigation
Wood County Sheriff’s Department investigating elderly man’s death

Latest News

After 36 years with no arrests, Aug. 28, 2020, the court process began for a man accused of...
Trial scheduled to begin Monday for man charged with 1984 murder
Willian Gentry
Plea deal likely for suspect in Stevens Point carjacking
Mayor Mike Wiza visits Sunrise 7
Mayor Wiza gives update on Stevens Point fall events and election info
Wednesday, Oct. 19, is the final day in Wisconsin to register to vote online or by mail.
Wisconsin online & mail voter registration window ends Wednesday