Eastbay’s permanent closure will leave 210 out a job

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Eastbay, owned by Footlocker, will be shutting down after decades of success in Wausau. The first layoff will impact 162 employees by the end of January. The remaining 48 will be laid off on or before the end of April. A total of 210 local employees will lose their jobs. It’s something Wausau’s Chamber of Commerce saw coming.

“You see signs when you drive the parking lots, and we do that, and you drive around and look at what’s going on, and you see diminished numbers… and those are warnings,” said Dave Eckmann, President, and CEO of the Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

Eckmann said the company started here, grew here, and became very successful on a national presence.

In a written statement Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg said, “Eastbay and foot locker has been employment pillars in our community for decades so this is understandably hard news for our community and the 200 employees who are affected.”

Eckmann acknowledged this will create a lot of stress on the workers and their families but, he said typically when there are plant closures or warning notices they are often at a time when other businesses are also shutting down.

That’s not the case now because we are in a high-demand labor market.

“We’re in a labor market right now where there are manufacturers, healthcare service industries, commercial, retail, that these folks can look at as opportunities,” said Eckmann.

The time for those affected to seize the moment and take on new opportunities, according to Eckmann.

Eckmann said this could also indicate a potential market shift.

“We haven’t had a lot of warn notices lately just because of the intensity of the economy and the labor market, but the economy may be shifting and we all have to look at that as we watch what inflation is doing and the cost of energy is doing, they all have local impacts,” said Eckmann.

