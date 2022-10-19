Conditions “stable and improving” at Menominee plant fire scene

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Conditions are stable and improving at the site of a massive industrial fire in Menominee, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA says firefighters continue to work on putting out the smoldering hot spots in burned out areas of a warehouse at the scene of Resolute Forest Products. Crews have been on scene since the fire broke out on Oct. 6.

Demolition and debris removal are underway.

The EPA is scaling back on monitoring air and sampling data surrounding the site. It will continue for particulate and “volatile organic compounds.”

“This is good news which indicates that the potential threat of air impact from the scene continues to diminish. EPA will continue to evaluate air monitoring and sampling data and coordinate results with state and local agencies,” reads a statement from the EPA.

Millions of gallons of fire suppression water were collected to prevent runoff into the Menominee River. Crews are constructing a water treatment system to treat the water.

“Treated drinking water results received to date for the cities of Menominee and Marinette show PFAS levels below Michigan or Wisconsin health-based or regulatory standards for measured PFAS compounds. Michigan and Wisconsin have evaluated the risks and determined that public risks to these PFAS currently are considered low. If future sampling shows results above state health based or regulatory standards, further action will be taken, and residents will be notified immediately,” reads a statement from the EPA.

Test results from water samples collected Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 showed higher levels of some PFAS in the water than previous sampling.

“Despite this impact, all levels of PFAS compounds detected in treated drinking water remain below any Michigan or Wisconsin maximum contaminant level (MCL) or health-based standard. At this time, area residents may continue drinking and using their water as usual. The PFAS compounds found in the Menominee treated drinking water are: 6:2-FTS, PFHxA, PFPeS, and PFBA; and in Marinette treated drinking water are: PFHxA, PFHpA, and PFBS. Four years of monitoring data of the Menominee Public Water Supply found no detections of 6:2-FTS, PFHxA, or PFPeA. In Marinette, water levels of PFHxA have shown an increase while PFHpA and PFBS have been detected for the first time,” says the EPA.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Menominee County through Nov. 9 to help with the fire.

“I want to thank the first responders from Michigan and Wisconsin who joined forces battling this fire day and night to prevent it from spreading further and causing more damage,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Through this emergency declaration, we are dedicating every available resource to fire suppression efforts, environmental protection, and financial assistance for the local response. We will be there to assist until the emergency response is completed.”

Also, the local agencies have “incurred substantial costs” in the effort. Crews from Michigan and Wisconsin responded to the scene and It is still a continuous operation for those involved in responding to the mutual-aid call.

A spokesperson for Resolute Forest Products says the fire started in a warehouse that contained pulp and waste paper.

The assistant fire chief from Marinette says the fire then swept east through two other companies’ warehouses and swept through again. The flames spread into the warehouse area of KK Integrated Logistics then hit the warehouse of Johnson Controls, burning everything in its path.

