Candidates visit Wausau ahead of midterm election

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the midterm election three weeks away, candidates are visiting more cities and reaching out to more voters.

Tuesday, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, and the incumbent for the 7th Congressional District, Republican Tom Tiffany made stops in Wausau.

Rep. Tiffany chose to speak to constituents at a gas station in Merril. The focus of his stop was on energy independence and how energy costs are going up for voters. “People may be paying twice as much to heat their home this winter and it’s because the Biden Administration would rather beg the Saudis to produce oil- rather than producing it right here in America, where we can create jobs, have economic security and it would help us with national security, also,” explained Tiffany.

Tiffany’s opponent Democrat Dick Ausman said he supports moving toward 100% clean energy and believes in science-based policies to stabilize the climate.

In a statement to Newschannel 7 he said finds it fascinating that Tiffany voted against the inflation reduction act which guarantees new drilling opportunities in the gulf of Mexico and Alaska. In a statement, he said, “While the Inflation Reduction Act concentrates on clean energy incentives that could drastically reduce overall U.S emissions it also buoys oil and gas interests by mandating leasing of vast areas of public lands off the nation’s coasts. And it locks renewables and fossil fuels together.”

Also hoping to unseat a current republican is Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes. He will face incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate.

Tuesday, Barnes made a stop at Sconni’s in Schofield for a meet and greet with voters. Barnes spoke about retirement and social security benefits calling it a multi-generational struggle.

“Ron Johnson wants to raise the retirement age and he wants to put social security on the chopping block, making life harder for people. I support not just making social security solvent but strengthening social security by making sure the most wealthy people in this country pay their fair share, making sure social security will be around for years to come, for generations to come,” said Barnes.

In response, to Barnes’ visit Sen. Johnson provided the following statement to NewsChannel 7, “Mandela Barnes refuses to talk about the issues important to Wisconsinites or his support for defunding the police, abolishing ice, and letting violent criminals walk free. His dangerous policies will make Wisconsin less prosperous, less safe, and less free.”

October 19 is the deadline to register to vote by mail and online.

