WSAW announces holiday favorites cartoon line-up

(WSAW) - The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood classics like Rudolph and Frosty. Families will have several chances to catch the programs on WSAW-TV next month.

Friday, Nov. 25

7 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

7:30 p.m. Frosty Returns

Saturday, Nov. 26

7 p.m. Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire

7:30 p.m. Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe

8 p.m. The Story of Santa Claus

Tuesday, Nov. 29

7 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Saturday, Dec. 10

7 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

8:30 p.m. Frosty Returns

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.