WSAW announces holiday favorites cartoon line-up

By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WSAW) - The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood classics like Rudolph and Frosty. Families will have several chances to catch the programs on WSAW-TV next month.

Friday, Nov. 25

  • 7 p.m.        Frosty the Snowman
  • 7:30 p.m.   Frosty Returns

Saturday, Nov. 26

  • 7 p.m.       Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
  • 7:30 p.m.  Robbie the Reindeer:  Legend of the Lost Tribe
  • 8 p.m.       The Story of Santa Claus

Tuesday, Nov. 29

  • 7 p.m.     Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Saturday, Dec. 10

  • 7 p.m.        Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  • 8 p.m.        Frosty the Snowman
  • 8:30 p.m.   Frosty Returns

