WSAW announces holiday favorites cartoon line-up
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WSAW) - The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood classics like Rudolph and Frosty. Families will have several chances to catch the programs on WSAW-TV next month.
Friday, Nov. 25
- 7 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
- 7:30 p.m. Frosty Returns
Saturday, Nov. 26
- 7 p.m. Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
- 7:30 p.m. Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
- 8 p.m. The Story of Santa Claus
Tuesday, Nov. 29
- 7 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Saturday, Dec. 10
- 7 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 8 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
- 8:30 p.m. Frosty Returns
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.