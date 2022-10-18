News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wood County Sheriff’s Department investigating elderly man’s death

death investigation
death investigation(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of an elderly man.

On Oct. 15, the sheriff’s department responded to a home in Port Edwards after the body of an 80-year-old man was found outside his home near a shed.

An autopsy was conducted on Oct. 17.

No other information, including the cause of death, has been released.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amherst High School vs. WIAA
Judge sides with WIAA after Amherst pursues legal action in forfeited season
Ambulance
Man killed in Vilas County UTV crash
Ash from a bonfire where an explosion injured 30 to 40 young people
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
Students suffer severe burns
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
generic crash
Bowler area teen killed in rollover crash

Latest News

Pulaski bonfire scene intersection
Bonfire explosion investigators: Won’t ticket young drinkers
Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain
9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym
Groundbreaking breaking ceremony held on Oct. 18
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new $35M Weston community center
Ash from a bonfire where an explosion injured 30 to 40 young people
Detectives say witnesses to bonfire explosion will not be cited for underage drinking