Wausau committee approves proposal for affordable housing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday, the Wausau Economic Development Committee moved one step closer to an affordable housing project. They met at City Hall to consider affordable housing projects for a prominent lot at 700 Grand Avenue.

Two of the developers submitted adjustments to their projects to meet the specifications of the committee. After a closed-door session, there was unanimous agreement on which project they prefer.

When the committee asked for proposals in August, they wanted the development to help address the need for affordable housing in the city.

“Our goal is 100% and when they come back tonight, they’ll have their proposals for 100%,” said Economic Development Committee Chair Sarah Watson.

The committee also had questions for the developers, with some key issues in mind.

“I think parking is going to be a consideration. Are we going to do underground, above ground?” Watson said.

There was also the issue of fruit trees on the lot, which UWSP plans to relocate. For the community, they also want the projects to fit into the current architectural style of the city.

“I think they all had those stylistic features that even the Riverlife projects have, and I think the style is very similar, so I’m very excited,” Watson said.

After closed session to debate the merits of each proposal, they chose to put the Commonwealth Development Project to the full council as soon as possible.

“I know they have deadlines for funding and all that, applying for the grants and tax incentives and stuff,” Watson said.

Committee Chair Sarah Watson says she expects the council to put it on the next possible agenda.

“I don’t think it will go next week. It will go the next month meeting,” she said.

The Commonwealth project includes one- two- and three-bedroom units for individuals and families with young children.

It’s also the project with the soonest planned completion date of summer 2024.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.