U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow

IRONWOOD, MI . (Northern News Now) - Many people come to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the fall to see hills covered in gold and red leaves, but Monday the landscape was snow white.

For locals, the early lake effect snow, which dropped more than 8 inches in Ironwood and 16 inches in Giles, may not be that unusual.

“I remember back when I was young. I remember wearing boots and a snow jacket for Halloween just about every year,” Bob Richards said.

Richards is the Department of Public Works Supervisor for Ironwood.

He said his team started getting ready for snow last week.

“We started preparing our equipment Thursday into Friday, making sure everything was going to be ready to go,” Richards said.

Richards’ crew spent most of Sunday night into Monday plowing roads as the inches just kept falling.

It’s not just the amount of snow, but the type of snow that’s fallen that is causing problems for Ironwood.

“We didn’t expect this much heavy snow, because along with the heavy snow we have branches down all over,” Richards said.

According to Richards, branches bending under the weight of snow has caused power outages in the area.

Ironwood resident Noah Harju has lived in the U.P. for a long time.

“It seems normal as to how much snow we get in a short period of time,” Harju said.

He said the key to making it through winter on the U.P. is locals helping each other.

“That’s where it really helps to have a sense of community, especially in a small place like this. If you ever need help, usually you could find someone you know,” Harju said.

And for Richards and the crew at Public Works, they’ll be back at work soon to continue battling the snow.

“We’re gonna come back in tonight again at 1 a.m. for the main thoroughfares, and 3 a.m. for the tight areas in our community,” Richards said.

In terms of power outages, officials with Xcel Energy said at one point Monday almost 2,300 people were left without power.

They said that number is now around a few hundred by the afternoon and they anticipate everyone will have their lights back on sometime Monday evening.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.