Tribal Police seize guns, large amount of meth in Keshena search

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police seized drugs and guns during a search warrant on Southeast Bass Lake Road in Keshena, the result of an “extensive investigation” by officers.

The warrant was executed on Oct. 15. Six adults were booked into the Menominee Tribal jail.

A juvenile boy was found inside the home. Police say he tested positive for the “presence of Methamphetamine” during an examination at a hospital. The boy was placed in custody of Menominee Tribal Family Services.

Police say inside the home they found 111 grams of meth, 1 gram of heroin, 9 guns (one was stolen), $2,370 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

“The seized drugs have an estimated street value of approximately $12,000,” reads a statement from police.

Four men and two women were booked on charges of Maintaining a Drug Dwelling. Police say charges will be forwarded to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

“The Department would like to thank the citizens of the Menominee Tribal Community that came forth with information regarding the illegal activity at this residence,” police say. “Furthermore, the department would like to thank the following Agencies for assisting with the execution of this search warrant; Menominee Tribal Conservation, Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Menominee Tribal Ambulance Service and Menominee Tribal Family Services.”

No names were released.

