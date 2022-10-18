News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man convicted of killing missing California college student Kristin Smart

FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask, Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask, Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis Obispo, Calif.(David Middlecamp/The Tribune of San Luis Obispo via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The last man seen with Kristin Smart was convicted of killing the college freshman, who vanished from a California campus 26 years ago.

Smart is presumed dead and her body remains missing.

A jury on Tuesday found Paul Flores guilty of first-degree murder.

His father, Ruben Flores, is charged as an accomplice for allegedly helping his son bury Smart’s body.

San Luis Obispo prosecutors say Paul Flores killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room in May 1996 when they were freshmen.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amherst High School vs. WIAA
Judge sides with WIAA after Amherst pursues legal action in forfeited season
Ambulance
Man killed in Vilas County UTV crash
Ash from a bonfire where an explosion injured 30 to 40 young people
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
water
Good Samaritans credited with saving men whose boat capsized in Stevens Point
Students suffer severe burns
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski

Latest News

The federal government announced Tuesday a program that will provide $1.3 billion in debt...
USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers
Brock Salveson was killed last week when a traffic pole he was unloading fell on him. His...
Family wants answers after traffic pole falls, kills contractor
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Ukraine’s power, water supplies under Russian attack again
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south...
Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York