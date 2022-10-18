Hello, My Name is: Koehler Kilty

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - After primarily spending his 2021 season as a special teams player, Stratford junior Kohler Kilty has been unleashed in 2022.

And put his name on the map.

“Something that I trained for in the off-season for quite a while now,” says Kilty. “But, it’s great to see hard work paying off finally.”

That hard work has indeed paid off, as Koehler has blown past defenders to the tune of on-thousand rushing yards.

But given that his brother currently plays football at the University of North Dakota and his sister is pursuing the Olympics as a wrestler, it’s no surprise to see Koehler start to shine.

“Koehler’s just in that same mindset,” says Jason Tubbs, Stratford football Head Coach. “Just work my butt off and good things will happen, and he does it everyday.”

While Koehler enjoys carrying the rock on offense, he certainly gets a kick out of stopping his opposition’s offense as a linebacker.

“I play running back more natural,” says Kilty. “But I like to hit people either way. So both positions are fun to play.”

Leading by example on both sides of the ball.

“The kids love him,” says Tubbs. “He works hard, he shows up every day, gives everything he has, and he’s definitely a leader by example.”

Despite being an effective two-way player and having fun playing the game with his teammates, Koehler isn’t settled and is only hungry to improve his game.

“Picking up my game a little bit on defense. Just flying fast to the ball and having a bigger impact in general on defense.”

