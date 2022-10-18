News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Hello, My Name Is: Koehler Kilty

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - After primarily spending his 2021 season as a special teams player, Stratford junior Kohler Kilty has been unleashed in 2022.

And put his name on the map.

“Something that I trained for in the off-season for quite a while now,” says Kilty. “But, it’s great to see hard work paying off finally.”

That hard work has indeed paid off, as Koehler has blown past defenders to the tune of on-thousand rushing yards.

But given that his brother currently plays football at the University of North Dakota and his sister is pursuing the Olympics as a wrestler, it’s no surprise to see Koehler start to shine.

“Koehler’s just in that same mindset,” says Jason Tubbs, Stratford football Head Coach. “Just work my butt off and good things will happen, and he does it everyday.”

While Koehler enjoys carrying the rock on offense, he certainly gets a kick out of stopping his opposition’s offense as a linebacker.

“I play running back more natural,” says Kilty. “But I like to hit people either way. So both positions are fun to play.”

Leading by example on both sides of the ball.

“The kids love him,” says Tubbs. “He works hard, he shows up every day, gives everything he has, and he’s definitely a leader by example.”

Despite being an effective two-way player and having fun playing the game with his teammates, Koehler isn’t settled and is only hungry to improve his game.

“Picking up my game a little bit on defense. Just flying fast to the ball and having a bigger impact in general on defense.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amherst High School vs. WIAA
Judge sides with WIAA after Amherst pursues legal action in forfeited season
Ambulance
Man killed in Vilas County UTV crash
Students suffer severe burns
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
A father and son on a fishing trip were caught off guard by a humpback whale that broke the...
Humpback whale breaches surface of the water near father and son
Amherst football
Amherst football must forfeit six wins, will miss playoffs

Latest News

Hello, My Name is: Koehler Kilty
Hello, My Name is: Koehler Kilty
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribles during the first half of an NBA basketball...
REPORT: Bucks’ Khris Middleton to miss ‘first few weeks’ of season
Amherst High School vs. WIAA
Judge sides with WIAA after Amherst pursues legal action in forfeited season
New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, left, celebrates with teammates after sacking...
Packers raise urgency after loss to Jets