Groundbreaking ceremony held for new $35M Weston community center

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A groundbreaking for the Greenheck Turner Community Center was held Tuesday morning.

The $35 million athletic complex will be the first of its kind the Wausau-metro area. The money to fund the project is from community donations, meaning no taxpayer money will be used for the project.

Greenheck Turner Community Center will include a 120x70 foot turf space, along with sports simulators, team rooms and more. The center will be connected to the Greenheck Field House. It will be open to use for anyone - just like Greenheck Fieldhouse. Organizations and individuals will have the opportunity to rent space for practice, competition, and working out. There will also be the option for membership for use of the center to the public just like Greenheck Fieldhouse.

The facility is expected to open in the summer 2024. Of the $35 million needed to build the facility, $33 million has already been raised. A community fundraising campaign will likely launch next month to raise the additional funds.

