News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Cold & gusty weather won’t stick around for long

Improving weather conditions each day closer to the weekend.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible Tuesday midday into the afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible Tuesday midday into the afternoon.(WSAW)
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A chilly start to Tuesday as wind chills sit around the mid to upper teens. Strong northwest winds will last throughout the day. Weather conditions gradually improving as the weke goes along. Highs may try to make a run towards the 70s over the upcoming weekend.

If you need to do any yard work, Tuesday and Wednesday won't be the best days with the wind....
If you need to do any yard work, Tuesday and Wednesday won't be the best days with the wind. Better conditions on Thursday(WSAW)
Winds to remain breezy throughout Tuesday. Northwest winds to gust in at 30 mph
Winds to remain breezy throughout Tuesday. Northwest winds to gust in at 30 mph(WSAW)

Clouds Tuesday morning to clear for the afternoon in some spots across Central Wisconsin. Remaining cloudy for the day across the Northwoods. Highs to warm closer to 40°, but winds gusting in at 30 mph will allow for a daytime wind chill around the mid-30s.

Highs to warm towards 40° but will feel like the 30s because of a slight wind chill
Highs to warm towards 40° but will feel like the 30s because of a slight wind chill(WSAW)

Mostly sunny skies to return Wednesday. Highs a smidge warmer in the mid-40s. Northwest winds slightly breezy up to 25 mph. Calm winds return Thursday with some clouds. Highs will be warmer in the 50s. Slight chance for light rain in the Northwoods Friday afternoon, but highs to warm into the 60s through the upcoming weekend. A chance highs to make a run towards 70° by Sunday.

Warming each day this week into the weekend
Warming each day this week into the weekend(WSAW)

Much of the forecast ahead for the work week will remain quiet and dry. The next probable chance to see a weather maker will be at the start of the next work week.

Next chance for a big weather maker at the start of the next work week
Next chance for a big weather maker at the start of the next work week(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amherst High School vs. WIAA
Judge sides with WIAA after Amherst pursues legal action in forfeited season
Ambulance
Man killed in Vilas County UTV crash
Ash from a bonfire where an explosion injured 30 to 40 young people
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
Students suffer severe burns
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
generic crash
Bowler area teen killed in rollover crash

Latest News

Additional accumulations up to 2-4" in the snowbelts of Wisconsin. Lesser amounts further...
First Alert Weather: Chilly & blustery Monday with lake-effect snow impacting the Northwoods
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather Monday
Sunrise 7 Weather Monday
Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory through Monday evening.
First Alert Weather: Breezy & chilly with lake effect snow in the north