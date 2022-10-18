First Alert Weather: Cold & gusty weather won’t stick around for long

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A chilly start to Tuesday as wind chills sit around the mid to upper teens. Strong northwest winds will last throughout the day. Weather conditions gradually improving as the weke goes along. Highs may try to make a run towards the 70s over the upcoming weekend.

If you need to do any yard work, Tuesday and Wednesday won't be the best days with the wind. Better conditions on Thursday (WSAW)

Winds to remain breezy throughout Tuesday. Northwest winds to gust in at 30 mph (WSAW)

Clouds Tuesday morning to clear for the afternoon in some spots across Central Wisconsin. Remaining cloudy for the day across the Northwoods. Highs to warm closer to 40°, but winds gusting in at 30 mph will allow for a daytime wind chill around the mid-30s.

Highs to warm towards 40° but will feel like the 30s because of a slight wind chill (WSAW)

Mostly sunny skies to return Wednesday. Highs a smidge warmer in the mid-40s. Northwest winds slightly breezy up to 25 mph. Calm winds return Thursday with some clouds. Highs will be warmer in the 50s. Slight chance for light rain in the Northwoods Friday afternoon, but highs to warm into the 60s through the upcoming weekend. A chance highs to make a run towards 70° by Sunday.

Warming each day this week into the weekend (WSAW)

Much of the forecast ahead for the work week will remain quiet and dry. The next probable chance to see a weather maker will be at the start of the next work week.

Next chance for a big weather maker at the start of the next work week (WSAW)

