Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point.

On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.

Items seized include 65.11 grams of methamphetamine, 13.23 grams of cocaine, 14.58 grams of THC, 12 alprazolam pills, 1 hydrocodone pill, threes suboxone strips, several items used to manufacture and sell narcotics and one, 9mm handgun. Authorities also seized $2,182.

Joshua Haessly, 43, Terrill Hintz, 47, Eric Eaves, 43 and Taiwan Harris, 32 are all facing multiple charges.

Police say complaints from the public spurred the investigation ultimately leading to the arrests.

