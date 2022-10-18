News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point

4 Arrested
4 Arrested(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point.

On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.

Items seized include 65.11 grams of methamphetamine, 13.23 grams of cocaine, 14.58 grams of THC, 12 alprazolam pills, 1 hydrocodone pill, threes suboxone strips, several items used to manufacture and sell narcotics and one, 9mm handgun. Authorities also seized $2,182.

Joshua Haessly, 43, Terrill Hintz, 47, Eric Eaves, 43 and Taiwan Harris, 32 are all facing multiple charges.

Police say complaints from the public spurred the investigation ultimately leading to the arrests.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amherst High School vs. WIAA
Judge sides with WIAA after Amherst pursues legal action in forfeited season
Ambulance
Man killed in Vilas County UTV crash
Ash from a bonfire where an explosion injured 30 to 40 young people
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
Students suffer severe burns
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
generic crash
Bowler area teen killed in rollover crash

Latest News

Ash from a bonfire where an explosion injured 30 to 40 young people
Detectives say witnesses to bonfire explosion will not be cited for underage drinking
The Landing in Wausau
The Landing in Wausau offers variety of activities for senior citizens
Sunrise 7
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Tuesday, October 18th, 2022
water
Good Samaritans credited with saving men whose boat capsized in Stevens Point