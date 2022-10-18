Big Brothers Big Sisters seeking mentors

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A youth mentoring program that pairs children with positive role models is seeking mentors.

Since 1976, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin has been serving at-risk youth. The program serves children ages 6 through 14 that are struggling emotionally, socially, academically, and behaviorally.

The service area includes Marathon County, Abbotsford and the Merrill area. The school-based program serves the districts of Abbotsford, Athens, D.C. Everest, Marathon, Merrill, Mosinee, and Wausau.

Bigs and Littles usually meet once a week for about an hour. A one-year commitment is required.

Email mail@bbbsncw.org to talk with a match specialist and start the application process. You can also call 715-848-7207. Click here for more information.

