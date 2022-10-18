News and First Alert Weather App
Adult activity center ‘The Landing’ helps those 55+ build social relationships

The Landing with Kate Florek
By Erinn Taylor and Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A place for those 55+ to move their body, learn and connect with new people has several events taking place this month.

The Landing is an adult activity center located inside the Woodson YMCA in Wausau.

“We have a lot of things going on this month, and every month. Everything from cooking classes, art classes, education and history. Opportunities to learn all of our ongoing programs: Mahjong, Euchre, cribbage. There’s something for everyone at the landing,” said Kate Florek, Executive Director The Landing.

Click here to view the October program guide.

Florek said social and virtual members are $20. All-access memberships range from $46 to $73, depending upon if it’s an individual or a family. Many Medicare Supplement plans also help defray a portion of the cost because our programs and activities emphasize healthy living and exercise.

“I think that’s actually the most magical thing about what we do is we create that opportunity for people to find what it is that they’re looking for to forge those relationships. Some people describe it like their family away from their family,” Florek said.

While the facility is located in Wausau, people living outside of the area are also encouraged to join with the virtual membership.

