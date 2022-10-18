News and First Alert Weather App
9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym

Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain
Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the report of several thefts from vehicles at Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain.

Investigators said nine vehicles were broken into. Items that were taken included phones, wallets and pursues.

Victims should contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200 if they have not already done so.

