Where there’s smoke there’s... crews testing Green Bay sewers

Non-toxic smoke will be pressurized through sanitation sewer lines
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Starting this week, maintenance crews will be evaluating sanitary and private sewer systems in Green Bay.

They’ll be running smoke testing, where non-toxic smoke is pressurized through the sewer mains. Smoke will come out anywhere there’s a vent to the outside. So if you see smoke pouring from a sewer, don’t be alarmed.

“The smoke is safe. It’s non-toxic. It’s nothing that’s going to harm somebody if they’re going to come into contact with it. Again, people should be aware that we’re doing this,” Steve Grenier, Green Bay’s director of public works, said.

Grenier also said these tests will prevent sewage backups and stop clean water downstream from getting contaminated.

