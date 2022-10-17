St. Croix County confirmed with bird flu

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a backyard flock in St. Croix County.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, HPAI viruses are highly contagious and often fatal to domestic poultry. The disease can be spread by contact with infected birds, equipment, or clothing worn by anyone working with the animals. To help prevent spread, DATCP asks poultry owners and those working around poultry to use enhanced biosecurity practices, listed HERE, which includes washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to birds, and separating new birds from existing flocks for at least 30 days. Poultry owners also are asked, when possible, to keep birds indoors in effort to minimize exposure to wild birds and their droppings.

This year, 16 Wisconsin counties have been confirmed with HPAI, according to the media release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Additional information is available in the full media release HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.