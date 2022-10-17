News and First Alert Weather App
REPORT: Bucks’ Khris Middleton to miss ‘first few weeks’ of season

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribles during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Bucks guard Khris Middleton will miss the first few weeks of the season as he’s still rehabbing from offseason wrist injury, the The Athletic is reporting.

Middleton underwent the surgery in early July to repair a torn ligament in his wrist. He missed the last ten games of the Bucks’ playoff run due to a knee injury.

Middleton said at Bucks media day he first began experiencing pain in his wrist “sometime around after the All-Star break,” and it “just never went away.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

