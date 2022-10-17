REPORT: Bucks’ Khris Middleton to miss ‘first few weeks’ of season

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Bucks guard Khris Middleton will miss the first few weeks of the season as he’s still rehabbing from offseason wrist injury, the The Athletic is reporting.

Middleton underwent the surgery in early July to repair a torn ligament in his wrist. He missed the last ten games of the Bucks’ playoff run due to a knee injury.

Middleton said at Bucks media day he first began experiencing pain in his wrist “sometime around after the All-Star break,” and it “just never went away.”

